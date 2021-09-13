MDA releases recording of call about Jerusalem stabbing

Magen David Adom (MDA) has released a recording of the call to the dispatch center reporting the stabbing at the Jerusalem central bus station.



"MDA, the operator answers. A woman begins talking rapidly, describing the scene.

"Quick send an ambulance to the central bus station! there's been an attack! Hurry!" the caller says. A tense edge enters the dispatcher's voice as he replies.

"What happened there?" he demands. "Someone was stabbed?" The caller answers in the affirmative, and the dispatcher continues talking. "About how old is the victim? Is he conscious?"

"He's about twenty-three," replies the caller, sounding calmer now. "He's still conscious."

"Is the knife still in him?" the dispatcher asks. The caller responds negatively, and the dispatcher moves on. "Are the police on the scene?" The caller confirms that they are, and the dispatcher asks where the victim is located at the moment.

"In the store," answers the caller.

"Go up to him, carefully, and see if he's okay," the dispatcher instructs. The caller confirms she is doing so, and the recording ends shortly thereafter.



A police statement on the incident says that a man with a knife entered a shop in the area of the central bus station in Jerusalem and began attempting to stab those nearby, succeeding in injuring two individuals before being neutralized by nearby police officers. Both the attacker and the victims were taken for treatment at Shaarei Tzedek hospital.