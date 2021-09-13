UK Labour councillor slammed for joining ‘From the river to the sea’ chant

A councillor for the UK Labour Party who had just been reinstated after a suspension was again reported to the party for participating in “From the river to the sea” chants at a pro-Palestinian rally alongside former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

At the Saturday protest, Sam Gorst was photographed standing beside Corbyn and in a video can be seen joining in on the Hamas chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The video, which was posted on Twitter, resulted in Labour Against Antisemitism reporting Gorst to the Labour Party.

Gorst, responded that his record “stands for itself” and accused his critics of bullying.

In 2019, anti-Semitism allegations against Gorst were withdrawn, and the councillor said he was the victim of a “smear campaign.” He was suspended again in 2020 for 12 months but the reason was never made public.

Labour Against Antisemitism released a statement that it had reported Gorst to Labour for a second time.

“Given Councillor Gorst has only recently returned from a suspension, the next logical step is his expulsion and we trust this will be forthcoming,” the group said.

In a reply on Twitter, Gorst said he thanked “all comrades showing solidarity to me after some horrible and personal attacks in social media and in the press over the last 24 hours”.

"My record stands for itself. Bullies will always be bullies,” he added.

The Labour Party has been dealing with issues of anti-Semitism allegations against various members for a number of years, with Labour leader Keir Starmer vowing to rid the party of anti-Semitism.

In April, Labour suspended 16 candidates at the municipal level in two regions over anti-Semitism complaints.