Report: Guard watched TV while terrorists escaped

The guard in the control room at the Gilboa Prison missed the fact that six security prisoners had escaped because he was watching television, according to a report by the Walla news site.

According to the report, security dogs at the prison began barking when the escapees emerged from the prison walls. The sound caused security cameras to focus on the area the dogs were barking at and the cameras recorded the prisoners as they made their escape.

The prisoners remained near the hole they had dug for about 20 minutes, but the guard in the control tower never noticed the warnings going off because he was watching TV.

The Israel Prison Service refused to comment on the report.

The September 6 escape was one of the most serious prison breaks in Israel's history. The prisoners included five members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and one member of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades terrorist organization.

Four of the six escapees were recaptured in northern Israel on Friday night.