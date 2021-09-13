Bennett: Get vaccinated and save lives

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued another call Monday for Israelis to get the coronavirus vaccine, including the third dose.

"61 Israelis under the age of forty are currently hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus," Bennett wrote on Twitter prior to his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. "Some are fighting for their lives."

"None of them were vaccinated as required," he noted. "55 of them were not vaccinated at all, and six did not get the third vaccine dose."

"The coronavirus kills. Even young people. The vaccine and its third dose is safe and essential to save our lives. Go out with your family and get vaccinated right now," he said.

Yesterday, the government unanimously approved the 'Green Class' outline for the education system.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Bennett stated that "Our tolerance for people who do not get vaccinated has run out."