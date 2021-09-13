State comptroller promises to help after Holon building collapse

State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman arrived today (Monday), along with an inspection team, to survey the official responses to the building collapse in Holon and to speak with those affected by the incident.

Engelman announced that the State Comptroller's Office is currently preparing a report on the handling of dangerous structures by local authorities and the government. He asked his staff to observe the municipality's treatment of the tenants until they have been provided suitable redress.

"I view dealing with possible building collapses as a matter of supreme importance. We cannot wait until the next commission of inquiry to take action, " Engelman said.

He added that "those involved in the issue must take care of it now, from local authorities who are required to amend bylaws and check where there are hazardous structures, to the various government bodies that must recover and deal with the dangerous structures before disaster strikes."

Engelman also emphasized providing redress for those affected by a collapse, saying that "These are people whose world has been destroyed. There was a difficult decision made here to order the tenants to vacate their homes immediately, but we must also stand beside them and try to help them recover wha they have lost."