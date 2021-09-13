In search for escaped terrorists, 'it's all an issue of seconds'

Israeli security forces are continuing the search for two of the escaped Gilboa Prison terrorists, concentrating mainly on northern Israel.

The other four escaped terrorists were captured over the weekend, and their arrests have been extended.

Sources familiar with the details told Maariv: "It's all an issue of seconds. At any given moment we receive a report and the forces move quickly, from one area to another, in order not to miss any information, at least some of which might further the investigation."

On Sunday night, it was reported that Israel Police's working assumption is that one of the terrorists managed to cross into areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority. However, the search for the other escapee continues, and the defense establishment believes that he is still within Israeli-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, all reports and possible leads are examined: It was some of the civilian reports to the police hotline that allowed investigators to piece together the full picture and capture four of the terrorists.