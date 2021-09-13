COVID infection rate drops to lowest level in a month

A total of 7,686 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, down from 10,183 new cases reported a day earlier.

The percentage of tests coming back positive dropped from 6.57% Saturday to 5.24% Sunday. That is the lowest level recorded since August 13th.

There are now 80,759 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,114 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,178,933 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell from 711 on Sunday to 691 Monday morning. Of those, 256 are in critical condition, with 187 are on respirators.

Thus far, a total of 7,384 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 13 COVID-related deaths Sunday and one reported on Monday.

Nearly two-thirds (64.99%) of Israelis have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared to 59.66% who have received at least two doses, and 30.86% who have received three doses.