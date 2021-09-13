Rapid coronavirus tests to be distributed after holidays

Rapid coronavirus (antigen) test kits will be distributed to parents ahead of the return to school after the holiday season, Israel Hayom reported, quoting Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Federation of Local Authorities In Israel.

The process will be similar to that which preceded the start of the school year: Parents will arrive at set locations to pick up the test kits, and they will test their children at the end of the holiday vacation.

Haim Bibas, the Federation's chairman, said: "I am sure that the authorities' willingness to join this national effort will help ensure students' safe return to school and allow the continuation of a fruitful school year."

Earlier on Monday, Israel Hayom reported that despite the best efforts of the Prime Minister and Health Minister to shorten quarantine for students, the "green classroom" model failed. The plan was being tested in a pilot program in a handful of Israeli classrooms, but data was missing and there was a lack of transparency, the site added.

The failed program had proposed quarantining only students who tested positive for coronavirus, while allowing other students in their class to continue attending school while undergoing daily coronavirus tests.