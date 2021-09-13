Man killed in northern Israel while cutting lulavs for Sukkot

An elderly man fell from a tree in northern Israel and died Sunday night while cutting lulavs (palm tree fronds) for the upcoming Sukkot festival.

The man’s lifeless body was found Sunday night on Route 90 between Korazim and Capernaum (Kfar Nahum) in the Galilee after apparently fell from a palm tree while cutting lulavs.

Motti Cohen, a volunteer from the ZAKA organization, said: “The man was about 75 years old, and apparently stopped by the side of the road to cut lulavs and fell from the tree. When we reached the scene, we found the man lying on ground near the tree on the other side of the guard rail, with no vital signs and with multisystem injuries.”

“An MDA paramedic was forced to declare his death at the scene. ZAKA volunteers in the north ensured that the body was removed from the difficult location with full respect [for the deceased].”

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.