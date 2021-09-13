Al-Qaeda leader blasts 'Zionist Arabs' in new video

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri released a new video marking 20 years since the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, in which he attacked Arab countries for “collaborating” with the United States and calling them “Zionist Arabs,” Israel Hayom reported.

In the video, which was posted to the website of the SITE Intelligence Group, Al-Zawahiri also vowed that “Jerusalem will not be Judaized.”

The Al-Qaeda leader also named Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the chief “collaborators.”

Al-Zawahiri took command of the terrorist organization following the elimination of its longtime leader, Osama bin Laden, in 2011.

In 2019, in a similar video published on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Al-Zawahiri called on Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian targets.

Al-Qaeda often releases recordings of Al-Zawahiri, though their veracity cannot be confirmed.

In one such recording, released in 2018, the Al-Qaeda leader urged Muslims to carry out jihad against the United States as it prepared to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

In a 2015 recording, Al-Zawahiri welcomed terrorist attacks in Israel and called for Muslims to work to “liberate” Jerusalem.