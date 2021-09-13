Israeli Ambassador to lead one-year anniversary celebration of the Abraham Accords

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan will lead a one-year anniversary celebration of the Abraham Accords which will take place on Monday at 12:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. Israel time) at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.

Erdan will speak at the event, which is being co-hosted by the Permanent Missions of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco to the United Nations.

Ambassadors Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE, Jamal Alrowaiei of Bahrain, Omar Hilale of Morocco and Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States will address the event as well.

The Abraham Accords, which were signed a year ago, were initiated by former US President Donald Trump, but have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

“We think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” he said at the time.

In May, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

A later report indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, in a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats.