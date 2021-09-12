Need to go to the post office? Bring your vaccination card

Israelis may soon need a vaccination card or proof of prior COVID infection in order to visit the post office, under a new plan being advanced by the government’s Communications Minister.

According to a report by Yediot Aharanot, Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) is drawing up plans to limit access to the more than 500 post office branches across the country, imposing the Green Pass system for anyone looking to mail a package, receive registered mail items, use the post office bank, or use any other of the post office’s services.

Under the Green Pass system, entry is restricted to people who received a coronavirus shot less than six months ago, were verified as having recovered from COVID, or have a recent negative COVID test.

Minister Hendel has already consulted with the Health Ministry regarding his plan to impose the Green Pass system at all post office branches.

However, legal experts are warning Hendel that a comprehensive ban on the unvaccinated would likely be rejected by the courts, given the need for access to the post office to pay national insurance bills and other tax payments.

The minister is considering a compromise arrangement, whereby post offices will offer a limited number of hours for the unvaccinated.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told ministers that the government's patience for unvaccinated Israelis "has run out", and vowed to impose stricter measures for ensuring adherence to the Green Pass system and to prevent fraud.