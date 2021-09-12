Mothers' March tonight: Let our sons defend themselves!

Dozens of women, along with additional members of the public, are making their way on foot to the site of tonight’s planned demonstration at the Yad Mordechai junction.

The protesters are calling for the IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, to alter the army’s open-fire regulations, in the wake of the fatal shooting of Border Police officer Barel Hadarya Shmueli, who was shot at close-range on the Gazan border several weeks ago by a Hamas terrorist and subsequently died of his wounds.

Taking part in the march and protest are, among others, members of the Torat Lehima, Im Tirtzu, and Choose Life organizations.

The protesters will be demanding that the IDF Chief of Staff limit the power of the chief military prosecutor to alter regulations and restrict the freedom of action of soldiers on the ground. They also want to see a change in the general spirit of the army which, they say, prioritizes the lives of the enemy over those of the IDF’s own soldiers.

Speaking at the march, the director of the Torat Lehima organization, Rabbi Aviad Gadot, told Arutz Sheva that, “We are appealing to everyone who values the lives of our precious soldiers to join us in our protest, to be held at eight o’clock tonight at the Yad Mordechai junction. It is our duty to uphold the basic Torah value that states: If someone comes to kill you, quickly kill him first. The military prosecutor is not the chief officer of the IDF – it is the Chief of Staff who should be making such decisions and he who must take responsibility for events that occur, and who must implement the necessary changes.

“We are all marching together – mothers, fathers, and all concerned citizens – and especially bereaved families who have come from all over the country,” Rabbi Gadot added. “Come and join us in our appeal to the army to fix the open-fire regulations and free our soldiers’ hands.”