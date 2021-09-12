After A Year Of So Much Pain, Rav Chaim Has Made The Most Meaningful Offer

Article: After a year filled with so much pain, this Yom Kippur approaches us with many mixed feelings. Fear, hope, anticipation, worry. Many of us can’t help but wonder if this year will look similar to the last. Will the tragedies continue? Or will things look different? Will things be better?

Our sages tell us that there’s one thing that we can ever know for certain. That repentance, prayer and charity are the only things that can erase an evil decree. Therefore, R' Chaim Kanievsky has made a timely and meaningful offer to pray with fierce concentration for anyone who helps families in Israel who are truly struggling. He has pledged to pray for every single person who donates Kaparot money to this campaign during the most important moment of the entire year: The culmination of the Neila service, when the gates are being closed and our fates for the upcoming year are being permanently sealed in an envelope.

You may have fallen this year. You may worry that G-d isn’t ready to forgive you. But what greater merit can you possibly have than helping feed G-d's hungry little children in His land, and having the holiest man on earth pray on your behalf during the most decisive moment of the entire year?

Time and time again, we have seen people sign up for the Vaad HaRabbanim’s Yom Kippur campaign, and they saw beautiful blessings that year. Because when we fuse repentance, prayer and charity, it will always have miraculous power to change a person’s fate.

What will this upcoming year bring?

It should G-d-willing be a year filled with beautiful blessings!