Video: DW News
Watch: Taliban whip women protesters
Women protesting rights abuses at the hands of the new regime, including an all-male government, attacked by militants.
Tags: Afghanistan Taliban Women
Afghan women
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Taliban whip women protesters
Watch: Taliban whip women protesters
Women protesting rights abuses at the hands of the new regime, including an all-male government, attacked by militants.
Tags: Afghanistan Taliban Women
Afghan women
iStock
Video: DW News
top