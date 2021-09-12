Watch: Jonathan Pollard prays at Tomb of Prophet Samuel

Jonathan and Esther arrived today (Sunday) to pray at the Tomb of Samuel the Prophet near Jerusalem. While he was sitting and praying, the worshipers noticed him and burst into song and dance in his honor.

Pollard and his wife have often visited the graves and tombs of sages and prophets throughout the country since they immigrated to Israel.

A similar thing happened when the Pollards visited the tomb of the Matriarch Rachel in Bethlehem about a month and a half ago. The worshipers and soldiers who were present went to greet Pollard with the blessing "Blessed is he who frees captives," and Pollard emotionally hugged the IDF soldiers.

For Pollard this was the first time he had visited Rachel's Tomb. But Esther Pollard, who has visited Rachel's Tomb many times and participated several times in the challah baking ceremony for her husband's release from prison, felt that visiting Rachel's Tomb was a turning point.