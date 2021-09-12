14-year-old seriously injured in surfing accident at Nitzanim beach

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured this morning, Sunday, in a surfing accident at Nitzanim Beach.

Apparently, the boy was surfing with his father when he was hit in the head by the surfboard and lost consciousness in the water.

MDA medics treated him and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital, where he was sedated and connected to a respirator.



MDA medic Ilanit Godaei said: "We arrived at the beach and saw the boy in the water while he was unconscious. We quickly pulled him from the sea and gave him advanced medical treatment at the scene, and we evacuated him to the hospital while he was sedated and connected to a respirator, in a serious and stable condition."