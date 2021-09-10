Canadian auction house ends Nazi item sale after criticism

After a Canadian Jewish community organization in the Okanagan region of British Columbia expressed concern, a Vernon, British Columbia auction house announced that it will not proceed with a sale featuring Nazi memorabilia, Global News reported.

The Okanagan Jewish Community Centre was concerned that the Nazi items available though an online auction hosted by Dodds Auction House would be purchased by a neo-Nazi.

“My concern is that it will go into the wrong hands and it will incite hatred or violence, actually, in the Okanagan,” the community center’s president Steven Finkleman told Global News.

“I can imagine, as a worst-case scenario, that there may be some Nazi sympathizers — I think there are some everywhere — and they purchase these objects and use them to incite within them — or perhaps even within a group — hatred or racist issues.”

The Okanagan Jewish Community Centre had hoped that the auction house would not go through with the sale.

On Thursday, Dodds announced that the auction had been cancelled.

The owner of the auction house told Global News that they did not want to offend or hurt people so they took down the auction.

Finkleman urged the owner of the Nazi items to donate them to a Holocaust museum.

The Nazi memorabilia was for sale as part of an estate auction that contained mostly jewelry, coins, furniture and antiques. However, it also included photos of Hitler, Nazi party pins, Hitler Youth pins and Nazi propaganda posters.

The items belonged to a man who was a resistance fighter during World War II. His son was selling them as part of the estate sale.

