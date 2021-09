A look at the two mitzvot in Vayeilech, a glimpse into the haftara of Shuva, and the Shuva passage from last week's sedra, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur's Aleinu and the Aleinu of every day, same for the bookends of the Amida everyday.

And also hear what Yom Kippur should accomplish within each of us.