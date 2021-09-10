Why is self-hatred rising among some Jews?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, talks about the volatile issue and condition of Jews hating themselves and anything else that has to do with being Jewish.

According to Minskoff, self-hating Jews are suffering from one of the worst mental illnesses, for which there is little or no ‘cure’ in the medical/physical sense.

This implies that treatment is possible when certain spiritual-psychological-emotional issues are focused on, such as searching and researching Torah under the guidance of a rabbi or professional with the appropriate training and experience.