Israel permits Slovakia to open cultural branch in Jerusalem

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll on Thursday gave Slovakian Ambassador Igor Maukš a letter of approval granting Slovakia permission to open a cultural branch in Jerusalem.

“Today I presented the Slovakian ambassador to Israel, Mr. Igor Mauks, the Note Verable for opening the Slovakian Institute in Jerusalem,” Roll tweeted.

“The opening is another example of the strong relations between Israel and Slovakia as well as being another important step in international recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” he added.

“The Slovakian Institute will promote bilateral financial, technological and cultural cooperations that will benefit both countries.”

In July, Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok announced the opening of the Slovakian Institute in Jerusalem, saying that the institute represents "deepening relations" with the Jewish state.

The move means Slovakia will upgrade the status of its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem so that it now falls under the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) “ministry of foreign affairs” denounced Slovakia’s move, saying it is a violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the unified position of the European Union regarding opening official diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.

Ever since the US, during the Trump administration, relocated its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, several countries have followed suit: Guatemala, Kosovo, and Honduras.

The Czech Republic and Hungary have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv but have opened diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.