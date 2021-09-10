PA livid following Bennett's meeting with heads of Yesha Council

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday blasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following his meeting with the heads of the Yesha Council.

At the meeting, Bennett promised that construction in Judea and Samaria would not stop but would rather continue at the same pace as in recent years.

"I am committed to the settlements and I have not abandoned that path," Bennett stressed at the meeting. "I made it clear to the Americans that we would not stop construction."

In direct response to Bennett's remarks, the spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that "all settlements are illegal and are in conflict with all decisions and laws related to the Palestinian issue, the most recent of which was Resolution 2334 (of the Security Council) affirming that the settlements are illegal in all the Palestinian territories."

Abu Rudeineh added that statements similar to those of Bennett and the policy of establishing facts on the ground by the Israeli government will not succeed in achieving their goal, as there will be no legitimacy for any Israeli settlement established on Palestinian land.

In another context, Abu Rudeineh said, "Our brave prisoners in the prisons of the Israeli occupation are the heroes of the Palestinian people, and there will be no peace or stability without the release of all prisoners and detainees."

He further stressed that the issue of the prisoners is a red line, and the Palestinian people and its leadership will not allow them to be harmed in any way.