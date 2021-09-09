Israel Philharmonic Orchestra to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Today the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, along with partners PJ Library, announced a collaboration with Broadway star Tovah Feldshuh to commemorate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s upcoming Yahrzeit. Feldshuh, who originated the role of Ginsburg on stage in the play Sisters-in-Law, will bring her talent to the smallest screen in an all-ages read-along of Debbie Levy’s I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark. The program will take place on September 17th, the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court Justice’s death and will reintroduce footage of Ginsburg herself reading excerpts from the book.

The program will also feature a never-released performance of Bach’s Air on the G String, performed by an Israel Philharmonic string quartet. Ginsburg was well-known for her lifelong love of classical music and was an enthusiastic and dedicated opera aficionado.

“Being able to collaborate on a program that commemorates the groundbreaking life and career of a personal hero for so many Americans, with a Broadway star who has amplified Jewish life onstage through her predominantly Jewish characters, was the perfect way to experience a significant cultural moment with our audience,” said American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic CEO and Executive Vice President, Danielle Ames Spivak.

“The Israel Philharmonic and PJ Library bridge the gap between Israel’s burgeoning arts scene and Jewish life here in America. We hope anyone who is interested in honoring a Jewish-American icon with two fundamental art and education institutions will join us for this unprecedented event.”

When asked her personal feelings about the book written in her name, Ginsburg said, “It’s a delightful book written by a lawyer with the aid of a wonderful illustrator. And I just like it very much—it makes me smile.”