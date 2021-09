Watch: Jewish farmers depart their fields ahead of Sabbatical year Video shows the joy of farmers of the Kibbutz of Shaalvim as they leave their fields at the beginning of 'Shmita', the Sabbatical year. Arutz Sheva News ,

Yedidya Meir Jewish farmers depart their fields ahead of Sabbatical

Video: Yedidya Meir Video: Yedidya Meir



top