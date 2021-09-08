Arrow to the heart: The Rosh Hashanah miracle

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized at Rambam Hospital in Haifa while in serious condition with an arrow stuck in his chest over the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The victim arrived at ER at 4 a.m suffering from serious wounds due to the arrow stuck in his chest and fears for his life, but a CT scan revealed that the arrow had missed his vital organs.

The medical staff carefully pulled out the arrow while avoiding damage to the victim's internal organs. The man is currently in moderate condition and remains hospitalized for observation in the surgical ward.

The arrow pulled from his chest was apparently fired from a gun used for underwater hunting.