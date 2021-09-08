MK Gafni: 'Everything this government is responsible for has no success'

MK Moshe Gafni, head of the Knesset's United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, slammed the Israeli government for the escape of six of Israel's most dangerous terrorists from the Gilboa Prison.

"Again there is no help from Heaven," Gafni said. "Things that were self-understood, like guarding security prisoners, has become an issue of abnormal failure, without there being anyone who takes responsibility for what and why, and how these prisoners escaped."

"Everything that this government is responsible for has no success. Everyone knows what would have happened if this serious failure had occurred, G-d forbid, under the previous government."

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said that the IDF is using all of its might to capture the escaped terrorists.

"Throughout the holiday, I held a series of discussions and situational assessments following the terrorists' escape and the effects of that incident," he tweeted. "The IDF is acting with all of its forces for the purpose of capturing them, and the closure on movement from Judea and Samaria will continue."

"The defense system and the IDF, together with Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police, and all of the organizations, will continue the effort to lay hands on the prisoners, as well as protect security on all fronts."