Watch: British PM wishes Jewish community a sweet new year

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday wished the Jewish community a Happy New Year, ahead of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Monday evening.

“Shana Tova to all our Jewish friends, relatives and neighbors around the world who are marking Rosh Hashanah this week, and I’m very sure it’s going to be a very happy new year, because after 18 months in which we have seen Passover seders forced online, the high holy days disrupted and cancelled, bar and bat mitzvahs cancelled, I’m delighted that here in the UK you’ll be able to welcome 5782 with all the celebration and ceremony one would normally expect,” said Johnson in a video he posted online.

“But we do all still have to be careful,” he continued. “Synagogue doors are open. You can hear those blasts of the shofar in person rather than via some app, and you can finally get together with all your nearest and dearest to reflect on the year just gone by and think about what kind of life you’re going to live in the 12 months to come.”

“The past year has been difficult for us all, and everyone has certainly earned the right to celebrate the arrival of a new one. So on behalf of the whole country, let me wish the Jewish people everywhere a good and sweet new year. Shana Tova.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)