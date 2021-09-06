Harris and Emhoff: May this year be filled with good health and happiness

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday released a video in which they wish the Jewish community a Happy New Year. The holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Monday evening.

“To everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah around the world, we wish you a happy and a sweet New Year.”

“May this year be filled with good health and happiness. From our family to yours, Shana Tova!”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)