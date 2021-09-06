Canadian Jewish groups providing help to Afghan refugees

Two Canadian Jewish organizations have announced they will be working to assist Afghan refugees alongside Canadian immigration services nonprofits.

B’nai Brith Canada and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) will partner with the Afghan Women’s Organization Refugee & Immigrant Service and The Neighbourhood Organization to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees.

The goal is to help the thousands of Afghan refugees being resettled in Canada after fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Many of the refugees are facing multiple difficulties adjusting to life in Canada, from learning a new language to finding basic necessities and affordable housing, said B’nai Brith.

The Emergency Afghan Refugee Relief Campaign is raising funds that will be used to buy food, laptops, tablets, cellphone, school supplies and backpacks, with 100 percent of the money raised going directly toward the purchase of the basic necessities. The organization is also interested in donations of laptops and tablets in working condition.

B’nai Brith and FSWC have also prepared packages of food that they sent to the Afghan Women’s Organization that will be delivered to refugees in the Toronto area.

“The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is unprecedented in scope with thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban and worsening conditions,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn. “As Jewish-Canadians, we are all too familiar with the struggles refugees face in coming to a new country. We are committed to helping recent arrivals adjust to life in Canada as they start anew.”

FSWC CEO Michael Levitt echoed Mostyn’s statement.

“The Jewish community understands all too well the challenges and pain refugees face as they try to rebuild their lives. At this time, it is important for us to support Afghan families in their time of need,” Levitt said.

He added: “There is much to do locally to help those who have fled the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and we are pleased to come together as a community to lend a hand.”