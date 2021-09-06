Croatia joins growing list of nations boycotting Durban IV event

Croatia has announced that it will be boycotting the commemoration of 20th anniversary of the 2001 Durban conference, known as the Durban IV conference, which will take place later this month.

The September 14 event will occur during the opening session of the 76 United Nations General Assembly. It has been widely condemned by many countries for being a vehicle for reaffirming the original Durban conference, which the ADL noted was “permanently tainted as a notorious vehicle to promote anti-Semitism and incite hatred against Israel.”

By refusing to attend the conference, Croatia joins a growing list of countries that have stated their intention not to attend, including Israel, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany and Bulgaria.

All Durban conferences, including the upcoming Durban IV event, "reaffirm" the original Durban Declaration in its entirety, Jewish groups have noted.

Commemorating the original Durban conference is “outrageous and shameful,” said the ADL.

The original Durban event, held in Durban, South Africa, descended into an anti-Semitic hatefest, with participants distributing anti-Semitic documents, including The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and flyers praising Hitler.

In May, the Biden administration was denounced for breaking with past precedent distancing the US from Durban over endemic anti-Semitism when it signed on to a United Nations Human Rights Council statement lauding the notorious 2001 conference. One hundred and fifty other countries also signed the declaration.

The White House was later commended by Jewish groups when it stated the US would not be attending Durban IV.

