Police assessment: Escaped terrorists used vehicles to flee

The six terrorists who escaped the Gilboa Prison early on Monday morning are estimated to have "had aid from the outside, as well as vehicles which aided them," Israel Police Operations Brigade Brigadier General Shimon Nachmani said, according to Israel Hayom.

He also said that many forces are deployed throughout Israel in an effort to locate the terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, Israel Police announced that over 200 road blocks have been set up throughout Israel in order to aid the efforts in locating or uncovering information about the escapes. Nachmani added that dozens more road blocks may be set up if the situation warrants it, and that information is being analyzed in an attempt to locate those who aided the group.

"Israel Police, together with additional forces, the Israel Prisons Service, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), the IDF, and additional organizations, are working to chase down and capture the escapees. It is important to me to say very clearly that Israel Police, together with the other forces...are working to capture them. When I say all the forces, that includes ground forces and air forces, who have been operating since we received information on this event," he said.

"The most important goal, to all of the forces acting, is to capture them immediately, and that is what we will do."

Nachmani also said that there is a chance that the escaped terrorists are already armed, and that security forces are preparing for such a scenario.

"We will respond to every incident that comes up, and we ask the public to maintain awareness and not to change their holiday routine," he emphasized.

Monday night begins the two-day holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

The security forces' working assumption at the moment is that the group of six terrorists split up, with some heading towards Judea and Samaria, and others towards Israel's border with Lebanon or Syria. However, the possibility that the terrorists are hiding within Israel has not been ruled out.

Israel Hayom quoted Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) as saying: "The planning was very exact, very detailed, and therefore it is reasonable to assume that there was aid from the outside. We are investigating at this moment. We will catch the escapees."

The Gilboa Prison is currently being evacuated and it will be examined.