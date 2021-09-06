Sydney Shul synagogue prepares for a 'complicated' Rosh Hashanah

With Australia going into a third month of lockdown, Rabbi Chaim Levy of The Syndey Shul synagogue in Sydney, Australia said that this year's Rosh Hashanah celebrations will be complicated.

“It’s going to be a very complicated operation," said Rabbi Levy in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva.

The synagogue got a special exemption to be able to have the shofar blowing in certain parks for up to three hours, with 10 minute sessions.

“Hopefully, people are going to come,” he said. “We’re trying from our end to bring in the happiness and the light of [the holiday.] into people’s houses.”

They are sending out special care boxes to families with all of the explanations for the holiday, all of the material that’s needed, all of the customs explained.

“Hopefully, like that, everyone will be able to feel part of the holiday anyways,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll see everyone also in the park for the shofar blowing, which is a very important mitzvah.”

Speaking about the current state of the pandemic in Australia, Rabbi Levy explained that "corona is not behind us."

“We still have a long ways to go unfortunately. The circumstances that we are now in is not like everyone knew about Australia until two months ago. The numbers have been raising the whole time and vaccinations are not kicking in enough. We are hoping to get to 80 percent vaccination rate in the community but we are still far from there.”

He continued: “We are here to give ourselves over only to be able to uplift other people. When it comes to the hard times, that’s actually the time that we are supposed to be here. This is the real time for us. So we really feel that this is a time that is complicated and challenging but we are here to help everyone and hopefully the numbers are going to start going down and the vaccinations are going to start going up and the country is going to open again and we’ll be able to all visit each other again.”