Police official: 'The escaped terrorists may be anywhere in Israel'

Israel Police Operations Directorate officer Avi Biton on Monday warned that the six terrorists who escaped the Gilboa Prison may be anywhere in Israel, Maariv reported.

"I don't know if the six prisoners are together or if they split up," Maariv quoted Biton as saying. "From our perspective, all scenarios are possible."

He added that in the situational assessment conducted by himself and the Israel Police Commissioner, we have several working assumptions. We don't have an intelligence picture, but our worst-case working assumption is that they are all sentenced to life in prison for acts which harm civilians. We understand that there is potential here for a terrorist attack or a largescale attack.

"Therefore, there is a very large security operation here with special units, an intelligence operation, a chase, and also security. In analyzing the timeline, they can be anywhere in the State of Israel. The easy part is in Judea and Samaria. The more problematic part is within the State of Israel, and that is what we are preparing for."

"There are four 'lifers' among these prisoners," he added. "The Northern District is hunting for them. The other challenge is a very largescale security arrangement in cities and towns. What the public needs to do now is to report to us about any unusual event that they see."