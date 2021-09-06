Former Israeli COVID czar flouts COVID rules with Italy trip

A senior hospital official and former director of Israel’s efforts to contain the coronavirus defied Health Ministry rules with a vacation to Italy, Channel 13 reported Monday.

Prof. Roni Gamzu, the director of Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv who served last year as Israel’s coronavirus czar, fly to Italy for a two-week vacation, flouting a Health Ministry prohibition on health officials which bars them from taking trips abroad for pleasure during the pandemic.

Italy is currently listed as ‘orange’ under the Israeli Health Ministry’s travel restriction rules. As such, travelers returning from Italy are required to remain at home for a full week of isolation, unless they have received a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Despite the violation of the Health Ministry’s rules, a spokesperson for the ministry said the Health Ministry director-general had accepted Gamzu’s decision to fly abroad.

“The director of the Ichilov Medical Center updated the Health Ministry director-general regarding his decision to join his family on vacation abroad. After it was made clear to the director-general that a replacement is filling in as hospital director and that hospital operations will not be affected, [the director-general] approved the trip abroad.”