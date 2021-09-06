Birthright trips to resume next month

Birthright Israel is resuming its trips after a month of cancellations over Israeli COVID-19 quarantine rules, the organization announced Thursday.

Participants who have been fully vaccinated in the past six months will not have to quarantine on arrival for the trips, which will likely resume Oct. 3. However, they will still be subject to PCR and serological tests upon arrival and wait for the PCR results before beginning the trip.

That contrasts with the current policy for US travelers to Israel, who must enter quarantine upon arrival.

Last month, Birthright announced the cancellation of its remaining 42 trips this summer because of new Israeli rules that require Americans arriving in Israel to quarantine for a week.

Birthright had previously resumed its trips in May — the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Over 750,000 people have gone on the free trips to Israel since Birthright launched in 2000.