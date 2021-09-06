Military report: 91% of Israelis over 50 are vaccinated against corinavirus

A report published Monday by the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate presented information on how coronavirus is spreading in Israel.

Since Sunday, 5,792 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed. Currently, there are 689 coronavirus patients in serious condition, representing a drop from last week, when the number stood at approximately 750.

Most of the new diagnoses are in individuals ages 19-50, and show the influence of the vaccine: 30% of the new cases are among those ages 20-39, while 15% are among those ages 40-59.

Meanwhile, Israel currently has 84,659 active coronavirus cases around the country, representing a rise from last week's 79,861. An average of ten people die of coronavirus daily.

Over 91% of those over age 50 have been vaccinated against coronavirus, the report added.