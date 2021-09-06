Gilboa Prison escape: The first phone call to alert the police

Several hours after six terrorists escaped the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, a phone call made to Israel Police has been exposed, Israel Hayom reported.

According to a source familiar with the initial investigations, there are concerns that the prisoners received help from the outside in arranging their tunnel escape.

In the phone call, a civilian informs Israel Police about suspicious movement near the prison, and requests that police "do a patrol."

"I passed by the Shita Prison," the civilian said around 2:00a.m. "I saw someone suspicious there."

The police responded, "Someone what?"

"Someone suspicious like this, he looked like an Arab with strange clothes," the civilian replied. He added: "It's strange that there's a person there at this hour."

"Was he on the road or the shoulders?" the police asked.

"On the shoulders, a kind of dirt path, after the prison," the civilian responded.

Earlier, it was reported that the escapees may be in the Palestinian Authority and are liable to attempt to cross into Jordan.