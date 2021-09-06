Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis: Here's why there are no restrictions

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services in Israel, told Channel 12 News that almost all of the government ministers were in favor of implementing restrictions - but Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) toppled it.

In a Sunday night interview, she told Channel 12, "All of the ministries and government ministers were in favor of ending large gatherings, but it was decided not to limit gatherings, to avoid providing financial compensation."

Nearly 1,000 people have died of coronavirus since the start of the fourth wave.

Walla! News' Meirav Cohen tweeted, "The Finance Minister decided that they won't offer compensation, and the other ministers and the Prime Minister had nothing to do about it and no way to stop him. That's the worst thing."

Yediot Aharonot's Nadav Eyal, added, "When we don't stop gatherings, there's a price, and it's the price of continuing the pandemic. It's the price of a higher infection coefficient than what it could have been, of hospitalizations, of death, of parents in quarantine with their children."

"Whoever makes the calculation that all this is worthwhile so that there can be parties in Eilat and huge performances in Tel Aviv does not know math. And he has other failures as well."