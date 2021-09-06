Islamic Jihad official: We won't compromise on lifting the siege

Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, said on Sunday that the Palestinians will continue in all forms of "popular resistance" in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria and "occupied Jerusalem" until “the occupation accepts the Palestinian people's demands to completely remove the siege on Gaza and does not just bring the situation from before the last round of clashes."

In a speech in Gaza City, Batsh called on Muslims to "protect the holy Islamic sites in Jerusalem."

Batsh added that in the near future "a series of popular actions in the refugee camps will begin to thwart the unjust framework agreement he said between the US administration and UNRWA, which includes a US condition of curriculum control in UNRWA schools."

The senior Islamic Jihad official also called for "the restoration of national unity in the Palestinian camp because of its importance in achieving victory over the occupation," as he put it.