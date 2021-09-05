Man assaults medical staffer who gave him positive COVID test result

A resident of the center of the country has allegedly attacked the Home Front Command reservist who tested him for coronavirus, Kikar Hashabbat reports.

As a result of the attack, the reservist needed medical treatment and testing was suspended for two hours at the center, which is located in Rishon Letziyon.

From a preliminary investigation, it appears that the attacker was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus, and erupted in fury at the person who had administered the test.

Following the incident, the Rishon Letziyon municipality decided to station two police officers at the testing center, in order to guarantee the security of the Home Front Command workers.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in reports of violence at testing centers, as the number of tests being performed has increased. Some of the perpetrators have reportedly been dissatisfied with the level of service provided.

The testing station at which Sunday’s violent incident occurred processes around 3000 people every day, but the relatively large number of tests is by no means unique to Rishon Letziyon, as many people all over the country want to be tested in advance of the High Holidays, in order to feel protected against contagion during meals with extended family.

Police responded to Sunday’s incident with a statement saying that, “When it became known to police that the suspect in this attack was a confirmed coronavirus patient, he was sent into home quarantine and he will be summoned for questioning only after his recovery.”