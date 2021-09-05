'The Bennett government is continuing on a dangerous trajectory'

The Israeli government on Sunday requested yet another six-month delay from the Supreme Court, hoping to push off the implementation of a court order requiring the eviction of dozens of Bedouin squatters from an illegal encampment east of Jerusalem.

The Regavim Movement slammed the Bennett government over the state's response in the Khan al Ahmar case, which was submitted to the High Court Sunday evening.

The government requested an additional six month delay of the deadline to submit its official position to the court in the matter of the illegal outpost on Route 1, slated for demolition over a decade ago. During this additional half-year period, the state intends to submit a confidential document to the court detailing all the considerations that impact the enforcement of demolition orders at the site.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim, sharply criticized the state's response, and the conduct of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"From the first day of the current government’s term, we have stressed that deeds, not words, are what count," Deutsch said. "Today it has become clear that contrary to its oft-repeated declarations, this government is continuing along the dangerous trajectory set by its predecessor, conducting its law enforcement system according to the whims of foreign governments."

"The root of anarchy is selective, preferential law enforcement. No sector or segment of the population should enjoy immunity from law enforcement because of international pressure while the law is enforced against other sectors."

Regavim noted that in earlier responses to the High Court, the state explained that law enforcement at Khan al-Ahmar would be postponed for fear that this would trigger proceedings in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"This conduct broadcasts a very problematic message to the world, intimating that the State of Israel is a guest in this territory when in fact Judea and Samaria have been under internationally-recognized Israeli jurisdiction for a longer period of time than the British Mandate and the Jordanian occupation combined," noted Deutsch.

"The time has come for the State of Israel to exercise its rights to this territory, and to behave in a manner befitting the sovereign body responsible for law enforcement in the area according to international law and in accordance with the historic right of the State of Israel to the territories of Judea and Samaria."