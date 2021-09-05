Egyptian president calls Herzog, wishes Israelis happy holidays

Sunday night, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called President Isaac Herzog to congratulate him personally on entering office and to extend his wishes to the Israeli people for Rosh HaShanah and the upcoming holiday season.

The two leaders discussed bilateral issues and shared Egyptian-Israeli interests. President Herzog thanked the Egyptian President for the important role that he plays in the pursuit of regional stability and peace.

The conversation took place in a warm and positive spirit and the two leaders agreed to continue being in contact.