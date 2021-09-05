Opposition lawmakers to challenge budget in Supreme Court

Adv. Ilan Bombach, who represents the opposition in its petition against the composition of the Knesset committees, sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, Knesset Committee Speaker MK Nir Orbach, and Knesset Legal Adviser Adv. Sagit Afek regarding the postponement of Knesset committee meetings regarding the budget.

Bobmach, who filed the petition in the Supreme Court against the composition of the committee, claims that the fact that the Knesset committee will convene next Thursday to discuss and determine the committee in which the budget bill will be discussed and to determine the splitting of the arrangements for various committees is unacceptable.

"These are crucial decisions in the budget legislation and my clients find serious flaw in the fact that the coalition is advancing the legislative process suddenly and establishing facts on the ground while there is a pending petition in the Supreme Court regarding this matter."

"In these circumstances, you are asked to act within your authority to postpone the discussion on these issues, until a decision is made on the question of the legality of the Knesset committee," demands Bombach.

He threatens that if no answer is received on the matter in the next day, he will be forced, on behalf of his client, to petition the court for an interim order to reconvene the committee.