People Claim They've Had Crazy "Miracles" After Doing This

The Rosenblatt kids don’t like to have friends over. They all share one room and sleep on mattresses on the floor. There are never snacks to eat and the air conditioning is always broken.

On Rosh Hashana they have the challah and the simanim and that’s it. Meat is a rare commodity, since their Dad got sick. The other day, though, a miracle happened: A man came to the door with a check from Vaad HaRabbanim. Their Mom took it and went straight to the grocery store: This year, they’re having chicken.

The Zimmermans, on the other side of the city, didn’t have company much either. They’d been married for 5 years but had yet to be blessed with a child. It hurt to have over friends and see their adorable children. Last year the Zimmermans decided to make a major move: They donated the largest amount they’ve ever given to tzedaka to Vaad HaRabbanim to help poor families make the chagim. This year, as they hold their baby boy in their arms, they decide they will make a donation again.

In just a matter of hours, the year to come will be decided on the Yom HaDin. A few hours before the holiday comes in, fifteen of the biggest rabbanim in he world will gather at the kotel to pray for all donors to the Vaad’s Rosh Hashana campaign. Additionally, Rav Chaim Kanievsky has taken on a huge commitment: The Rav will pray erev Rosh Hashana, every day between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, and erev Yom Kippur for donors.

Recently custom-made coins were brought to Rav Kanievsky’s office and were inscribed with the Rav’s blessing for all those who donate to help. Selected donors to the campaign will receive this physical token of their agreement to join the rabbanim in this important cause.

Donations are being accepted for an extremely limited time.