The way to save the Jewish State

It is no secret that we are engaged in a fateful war over the Jewish Identity of Medinat Yisrael. Heavily-funded organizations on the Left have succeeded in planting many pluralistic, anti-Torah agendas in the hallways of the government, the IDF, in Israel’s public education system, and in the home, to the point where a man is not a man and a woman is not a woman - all with the help of the mainstream media and the Israel Supreme Court.

Their goal is to turn the Jewish State into a godless country like other secular Western countries in which the Torah will have no influence in Israeli society. Needless to say, the success of this nefarious plan would be a an utter disaster for Israel and the world.

At the moment, the prospect of stopping this train to self-destruction doesn’t seem possible. The faithful Torah camp in Israel lacks the numbers and ammunition to blow up the tracks. Of course, more and more Torah Education is a possible remedy, but education takes a very long time. It seems that our only hope to turn the tide and win the battle is to pray that the Holy One Blessed Be He will fulfill His promise and perform a miraculous heart transplant on the Nation, as the Prophet declares:

“For I will take you from among the nations, and gather you out of all countries, and I will bring you into your own Land. Then I will sprinkle pure water upon you, and you shall be clean; from all of your impurities, and from all of your idols, will I cleanse you. A new heart will I also give you, and a new spirit will I put within you; and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh. And I will put My spirit in you, and cause you to follow My statutes, and you shall keep My judgments and do them. And you shall dwell in the Land that I gave to your fathers; and you shall be My people, and I shall be your God,” (Ezekiel, 36:24-28).

There is one other solution – the mass Aliyah of religious Jews from the Diaspora. After all, it is all a game of numbers. Whoever controls the Knesset controls the show.

Presently, the political Right in Israel and the religious don’t have the necessary majority to form a stable and effective government which could pass the laws required to safeguard the Jewish Identity of country.

However, a mighty wave of religious Aliyah would radically change all that for the better. For example, in the last election the Likud received one million votes, for which it won 30 seats in the Knesset. That means it took 33,000 votes to win a seat in the Knesset. It is fair to say that there are 1 million religious Jews still living in the Diaspora. If they came to Israel to live, and if they voted in the next election, whether for a Haredi or a Religious Zionist party, that would give the religious camp an additional 30 seats and a solid Torah government. Yes, with the increase in population, the ratio of votes per Knesset seat would be different, but the number of seats would still be large enough to assure the Right and religious a thundering majority.

Even if only half of the Haredi and Religious Zionist communities in America, such as Young Israel Synagogues and the Orthodox Union (their numbers abetted by the large haredi yeshivas), were to make Aliyah, their voting power would still give the political right and the Torah world a solid majority which could strike from the books all of the liberal and pluralistic rulings which threaten the Nation today. Pro-Torah laws would be enacted instead. You might argue that the Israel Supreme Court would still pose a problem, but the new Torah-heavy government would pass a law dismantling the Supreme Court or changinng its makeup completely. Who needs it? In its place, we could even make plans for the establishment of a court similar to the Sanhedrin, may it be soon.

While it may seem that a mass religious Aliyah from the Diaspora would require a miracle no less than the national heart transplant envisioned by the Ezekiel, it is less of a fantasy than Herzl’s dream. After all, religious Jews pray for the ingathering every day of their lives! El Al is waiting for them and new apartment complexes are being built for the religious all over the country.

Certainly it could happen if all of the religious camps in Israel called out in unison to our brothers and sisters across the ocean, who, instead of vanquishing the terrible Chillul Hashem of the exile are prolonging it via their love affair with gentile lands. Therefore, let us raise our voices in a mighty appeal:

“Brothers and sisters, the faithful of Israel throughout the Diaspora, at this great hour of need, when the Jewish Identity of the one-and-only Jewish State is dangerously threatened, and the Torah of Israel is profaned, come to our aid! We are fighting a war for the future of the entire Jewish People, but we are outnumbered and only you, with the help of G-d, can save us. Like wounded soldiers, we call out to you for rescue. The burden is too great for us alone.

"Don’t stand by the wayside and abandon us. Surely, it is a holy mitzvah to help your fellow Jews. Cast aside all other arguments and material considerations! We are engaged in a Milchemet Mitzvah for the honor of our Torah and our G-d. Everyone is obligated to join in the battle. Instead of watching our disgrace and defeat from afar, come to our aid. Instead of perpetuating the galut, perpetuate the Jewish State by helping us turn it into the Torah State of our prayers. Don’t continue the empty vow, ‘Next year in Jerusalem.’ Make it this year! Together we can prevail!”

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."