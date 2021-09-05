COVID victim buried under different name without family's knowledge

The Health Ministry ordered the establishment of a committee to investigate a case in which a woman who died of the coronavirus was buried under a different name, and her family members did not know about her death.

The elderly woman was transferred from a nursing home in Ashkelon where there was a coronavirus outbreak to the COVID ward at a geriatric hospital in Bnei Brak, where she died. At the hospital they mistakenly thought she was childless, and she was buried under a different name.

In preparation for Rosh Hashanah, photos of the patients were sent to the families of the patients from the hospital in Bnei Brak. The woman's received another picture and immediately said that it was not their family member.

The Health Ministry said: "As soon as the case became known to the Health Ministry, a delegation of representatives from the health office and the nursing home from which the woman was transferred came to the families to handle the incident. We share in the deep grief of the relatives of the deceased."