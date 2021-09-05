Further drop in number of new COVID cases

The Health Ministry released new data showing that 4,975 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday (Saturday) out of 87,744 tests which were performed.

The figure represents a decrease from the 9,749 cases which were diagnosed on Friday. The rate of positive tests fell to 5.76% from 5.91% on Friday and 8.43 on Thursday.

679 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 143 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 7,154.

6,011,624 Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 5,507,946, have received at least two doses, and 2,581,893 people have received three doses.

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash referred to the encouraging morbidity dataover the weekend in an interview with 103FM this morning and noted that "there seems to be a decrease in the number of verified cases."

However, he stated that "we are concerned about the epidemic, the high morbidity and the congestion in the hospitals. We do not have a bad immunization rate. I hope this is what will lead to a decrease in morbidity, but I cannot say for sure."

He also referred to the Panjoya celebrations that took place over the weekend and provoked much public outrage, in light of the photos posted on social media in which thousands of celebrants were observed without masks and without maintaining social distancing: “These events are held legally. I would expect participants to show more responsibility. I saw the pictures, they are certainly not encouraging pictures."

He said, "Education should be the top priority. These parties, in principle, can be given up."

e later commented on the remarks made this morning by former Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar-Siman Tov, who claimed that "we have become indifferent to the dead. A significant figure is being ignored - 30-25 people die every day,"

Ash said: "This number is really disturbing, and it's a price that we pay. I do not think we have become indifferent. It's not black and white, the decisions are not simple. .Systemically, we have taken many steps to reduce morbidity while keeping the economy open."

Asked if the fourth wave was behind us, he replied: "We can't celebrate yet. We still have very high numbers, they have not gone down in such a way that we can celebrate. They peaked, but that's all. We are a little better off and there is hope, but we have to be careful. Holding events as they were [before the pandemic] not at this place and time. There is no doubt about that."