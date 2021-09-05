Minister Forer: Gov't doesn't have majority for Khan al Ahmar evacuation

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), supports the evacuation of the illegal Palestinian Arab village of Khan al-Ahmar, and claims that this has been delayed due to the fact that there is no government majority to approve the evacuation.

"It is no secret that we think we should have evacuated it," Forer said, mentioning that Avigdor Liberman as defense minister wanted to evacuate the village but then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stopped it.

"In this government, this issue is within the powers of the minister of defense and the prime minister. Our position has not changed. We are part of the government, I think it is right to evacuate it, the government does not have a majority in this matter," added Minister Forer.