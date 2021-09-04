Health Ministry: 157 intubated coronavirus patients

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night reported that 9,749 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 90,766.

Around Israel, 1,087 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, including 677 in serious condition and 208 in critical condition.

The Ministry added that the number of patients intubated has risen to 157 - up from 143 on Friday.

At the same time, the positivity rate dropped from 8.43% on Thursday to 6.91% on Friday.

Israel's coronavirus pandemic has claimed 7,154 lives, including 16 who died of the virus on Friday and seven so far Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry published its guidelines for the upcoming holiday season. The guidelines limit holiday meals to 50 people in enclosed areas and 100 in the open air.

Synagogues in which there are over 50 people in attendance must follow the Green Pass guidelines and check each person's pass upon entry, even if the prayers are held outdoors.

The Green Pass requires that individuals over age three entering certain public venues prove that they are vaccinated against coronavirus, recovered from it, or present a recent negative coronavirus test.