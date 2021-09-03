Analyst: 'Lapid doesn't believe his turn in rotation for PM will happen'

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) does not believe that the rotation deal with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will come to fruition and allow him to take his turn as the country's leader, News 12's Amit Segal wrote.

In his column in Yediot Aharonot, Segal wrote, "Those who spoke with Lapid received the impression that he is mentally prepared for a situation in which he will have to earn the premiership through another round of elections, and not necessarily via coalition agreements."

"If the rotation comes to fruition, he will be disappointed in a good way, but Lapid is banking on taking power at the poll booths. In any case, he does not arrange his schedule only around his desire to ensure that the rotation is kept."

According to him, there are too many factors in the coalition who have no special interest in crowning Lapid as Prime Minister. Labor chief MK Merav Michaeli, Israel's current Transportation Minister, and Blue and White chief MK Benny Gantz, who serves as Defense Minister, have no interest in Yesh Atid becoming the ruling party and the leader of the center-left camp.

"Even if elections were held today, there is a not-insignificant chance that their results would be the swearing-in of Lapid as Prime Minister. This time, it's not certain that he would need a rotation."